BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MQY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

