Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 446,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

