Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,159. The firm has a market cap of $396.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Insider Activity

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at $428,719.23. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at $868,736.12. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,710 shares of company stock valued at $92,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

