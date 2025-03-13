IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Issues Earnings Results

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

IN8bio Trading Down 9.0 %

INAB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

