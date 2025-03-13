Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Issues Earnings Results

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 141,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,401. The stock has a market cap of $991.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,520. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $146,207.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,395.61. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,784 shares of company stock worth $1,092,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

