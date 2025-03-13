PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-507 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.66 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of PD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 2,085,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock valued at $186,699 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

