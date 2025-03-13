Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Berry has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,476. Berry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $167.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Berry

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.