Sunrise Communications AG to Issue — Dividend of $3.73 (NASDAQ:SNRE)

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 3.7252 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Sunrise Communications Stock Performance

SNRE stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 212,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,923. Sunrise Communications has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85.

Get Sunrise Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sunrise Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.