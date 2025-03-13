T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 143.7% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDAI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. T Stamp has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.37.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

