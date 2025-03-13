Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Rises By 153.0%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the February 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.3 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $37.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

