Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Rises By 153.0%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the February 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.3 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $37.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $44.05.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
