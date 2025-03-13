OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ OP traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 3,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,060. OceanPal has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 37.37%.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

