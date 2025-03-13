Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 63.3% in February

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 14,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.53% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.