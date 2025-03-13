Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 21.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 3,184,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,012. The company has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Purple Innovation worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

