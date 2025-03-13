Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.76), with a volume of 216148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.40 ($0.76).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowtech Fluidpower
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance
About Flowtech Fluidpower
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flowtech Fluidpower
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.