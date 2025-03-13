Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.76), with a volume of 216148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.40 ($0.76).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

