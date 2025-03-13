Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1828885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.80 ($1.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Synthomer Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £187.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.56.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

