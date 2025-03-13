Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67.48 ($0.88), with a volume of 474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.34).

Investment Trading Down 79.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.49.

Get Investment alerts:

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Investment had a net margin of 83.35% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investment

About Investment

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,320 ($18,570.87). 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.