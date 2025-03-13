Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 710,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 218,759 shares.The stock last traded at $30.41 and had previously closed at $31.16.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $660.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWG. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

