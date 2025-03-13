Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 710,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 218,759 shares.The stock last traded at $30.41 and had previously closed at $31.16.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $660.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.