First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 153,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 53,803 shares.The stock last traded at $56.54 and had previously closed at $57.91.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,568,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,506,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,265,000 after purchasing an additional 476,185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6,499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 187,387 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,445,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 345,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.