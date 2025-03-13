Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Purchases 3,000 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,228,852 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,636.20. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73.

On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $129,225.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:SERV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 3,500,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $310.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

