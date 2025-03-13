Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Purchases 3,000 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,228,852 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,636.20. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $34,196.73.
- On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $129,225.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,178.40.
- On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.
- On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $31,200.00.
Serve Robotics Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:SERV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 3,500,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $310.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serve Robotics
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
