R David Rosato Purchases 10,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 1,345,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 127.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

