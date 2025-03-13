MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Purchases $40,510.18 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,730. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $797,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

