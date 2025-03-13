Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 6,656 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,747. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
