Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 6,656 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,747. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

