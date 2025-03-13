Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $1,808,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,376.20. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total value of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total value of $2,473,417.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total transaction of $2,138,091.48.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $2,108,842.84.

Atlassian Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $18.44 on Thursday, hitting $208.00. 4,233,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

