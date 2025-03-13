Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Emeren Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Emeren Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 591,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,561. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

