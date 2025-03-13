Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.500-22.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY26 guidance to $22.50-22.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $14.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.47. 2,324,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,577. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $1.37. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

