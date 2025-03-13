Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 153000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.55.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
