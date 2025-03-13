First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 101,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 30,860 shares.The stock last traded at $101.95 and had previously closed at $103.35.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,485,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

