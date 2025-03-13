BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 3483385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.87.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is 7,957.15%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

