Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,699,000 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the February 13th total of 3,583,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,558.5 days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
JIAXF remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
