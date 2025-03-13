Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,699,000 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the February 13th total of 3,583,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,558.5 days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

JIAXF remained flat at $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

