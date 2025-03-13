Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
