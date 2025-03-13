Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 71,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

