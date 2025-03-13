EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

EQT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,269. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 121.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in EQT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

