Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Kubota Stock Up 1.2 %
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kubota
Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.
