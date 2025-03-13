Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Drops By 85.7%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

FELTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 34,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,963. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

