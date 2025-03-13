Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Drops By 85.7%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fuji Electric Trading Down 0.6 %
FELTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 34,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,963. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.
About Fuji Electric
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.