The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kansai Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %
KAEPY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
