The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kansai Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

KAEPY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.