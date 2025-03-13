Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the agriculture sector, including producers of agricultural products, equipment manufacturers, and providers of agricultural technology and services. These stocks allow investors exposure to trends and innovations in food production, resource management, and related industries, making them a component of portfolios focused on growth in the global food supply chain. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $470.50. 663,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.45. The company had a trading volume of 944,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,889. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.64. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,093. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

