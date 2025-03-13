Penny Stocks Worth Watching – March 13th

ReWalk Robotics, TeraWulf, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to shares of small companies that trade at low prices, typically under $5 per share. These stocks are considered high-risk due to their volatility, limited liquidity, and the minimal available information about the company, which can result in significant price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

NASDAQ LFWD traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,982,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,436. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LFWD

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,461,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,534,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 23,378,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Featured Articles