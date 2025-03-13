Best Technology Stocks To Follow Now – March 13th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Intel, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily within the technology sector, including areas such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and digital services. Often characterized by high potential for growth and innovation, these stocks can also exhibit greater volatility compared to those in more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.74. The stock had a trading volume of 199,287,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,883,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,879,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,288,145. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $26.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $593.40. 10,600,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $658.13 and a 200-day moving average of $602.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of INTC traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 191,886,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,267,133. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $379.43. 11,070,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.06. Microsoft has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35.

