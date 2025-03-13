RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 656520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

