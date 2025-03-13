Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 37,916,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,006% from the average session volume of 1,220,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.84.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

