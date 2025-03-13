Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.37. 713,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,844,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $304,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,699,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,280,057.22. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $481,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.50. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,446 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lemonade by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

