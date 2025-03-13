Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading 4.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.61. 299,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 470,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLNO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $496,649.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,178,252.56. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $108,061.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.90. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock worth $790,119. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

