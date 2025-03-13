Head-To-Head Review: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $210.48 million 2.66 -$244.98 million ($0.30) -1.99 Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) $26.01 million 1.19 N/A N/A N/A

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tilray and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 3 2 0 2.40 Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) 0 0 1 1 3.50

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 353.02%. Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting).

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -30.95% -4.40% -3.57% Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tilray beats Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

