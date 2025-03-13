Head-To-Head Review: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Tilray and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tilray
|$210.48 million
|2.66
|-$244.98 million
|($0.30)
|-1.99
|Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
|$26.01 million
|1.19
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Tilray and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting), as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tilray
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 353.02%. Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting).
Profitability
This table compares Tilray and Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tilray
|-30.95%
|-4.40%
|-3.57%
|Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Tilray beats Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.
About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.
