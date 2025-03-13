Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Oracle, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, D-Wave Quantum, and Pfizer are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce physical goods by transforming raw materials into finished products through various industrial processes. These stocks often represent companies in sectors like automotive, electronics, and machinery, and their performance is closely tied to factors such as economic cycles, consumer demand, and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.56. 8,827,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,066,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $13.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.93. 4,719,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.86. The firm has a market cap of $260.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,349. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.49.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $469.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.77. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $30.83 on Thursday, hitting $812.31. The company had a trading volume of 986,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,002.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.53.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 90,243,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,488,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 17,423,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,611,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

