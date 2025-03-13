Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 167.8% from the February 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.4 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGPF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

