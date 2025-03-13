HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.28 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107.42 ($1.39), with a volume of 2384231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.43).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at HICL Infrastructure

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Michael Bane purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £51,750 ($67,111.92). Also, insider Rita Akushie acquired 10,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,520.70 ($14,940.60). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,018 shares of company stock worth $9,597,070. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

