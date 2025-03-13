Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,118,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 4,382,402 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

