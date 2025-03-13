B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 5.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 16,500,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 32,243,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.