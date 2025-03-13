Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.88 and last traded at $84.51. 701,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,812,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 350,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

