Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 3,081,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,776,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 5.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,397 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.